Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Price Target Raised to $185.00 at HC Wainwright

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) had its price objective boosted by HC Wainwright from $180.00 to $185.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

FNV has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Franco-Nevada from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet cut Franco-Nevada from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $127.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Franco-Nevada in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $182.67.

Franco-Nevada Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of FNV stock opened at $142.84 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $143.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.49. Franco-Nevada has a twelve month low of $109.70 and a twelve month high of $161.25. The company has a market capitalization of $27.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.40, a PEG ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.70.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $329.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.06 million. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 53.88%. Franco-Nevada’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Franco-Nevada will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Franco-Nevada Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 13th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.42%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cidel Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 0.7% during the second quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 244,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Genus Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Franco-Nevada during the second quarter valued at about $1,561,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 16.9% during the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 10,368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 0.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,500,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $499,201,000 after buying an additional 27,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 1.2% during the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,452,078 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $207,139,000 after buying an additional 17,251 shares in the last quarter. 64.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids.

Further Reading

