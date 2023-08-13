Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) PT Lowered to $180.00 at TD Securities

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) had its price objective trimmed by TD Securities from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

FNV has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Franco-Nevada from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of Franco-Nevada from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $127.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Franco-Nevada in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $182.67.

Shares of FNV opened at $142.84 on Thursday. Franco-Nevada has a 12-month low of $109.70 and a 12-month high of $161.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.49. The stock has a market cap of $27.43 billion, a PE ratio of 41.40, a PEG ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.70.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 53.88%. The company had revenue of $329.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Franco-Nevada will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.42%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. City State Bank increased its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 136.0% during the second quarter. City State Bank now owns 177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Franco-Nevada in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 64.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids.

