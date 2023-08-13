Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

Separately, JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Full House Resorts in a research note on Monday, April 17th.

Full House Resorts stock opened at $5.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.39. Full House Resorts has a 1 year low of $4.61 and a 1 year high of $10.13.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Full House Resorts by 3,475.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 642,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,831,000 after purchasing an additional 624,410 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Full House Resorts by 194.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 221,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 146,360 shares in the last quarter. Crown Advisors Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Full House Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $1,052,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Full House Resorts in the 1st quarter worth $920,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Full House Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth $659,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.94% of the company’s stock.

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, develops, invests in, operates, manages, and leases casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. The company owns and operates the Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi; Bronco Billy's Casino and Hotel in Cripple Creek, Colorado; Rising Star Casino Resort in Rising Sun, Indiana; Stockman's Casino in Fallon, Nevada; Grand Lodge Casino in Incline Village, Nevada; and American Place / The Temporary in Waukegan, Illinois.

