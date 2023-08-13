Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning.
Separately, JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Full House Resorts in a research note on Monday, April 17th.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Full House Resorts
Full House Resorts Price Performance
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Full House Resorts by 3,475.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 642,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,831,000 after purchasing an additional 624,410 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Full House Resorts by 194.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 221,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 146,360 shares in the last quarter. Crown Advisors Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Full House Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $1,052,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Full House Resorts in the 1st quarter worth $920,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Full House Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth $659,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.94% of the company’s stock.
Full House Resorts Company Profile
Full House Resorts, Inc owns, develops, invests in, operates, manages, and leases casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. The company owns and operates the Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi; Bronco Billy's Casino and Hotel in Cripple Creek, Colorado; Rising Star Casino Resort in Rising Sun, Indiana; Stockman's Casino in Fallon, Nevada; Grand Lodge Casino in Incline Village, Nevada; and American Place / The Temporary in Waukegan, Illinois.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Full House Resorts
- What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/7 – 8/11
- How to Invest in Growth Stocks
- 3 Retailers To Watch Closely Next Week
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Investing in Coffee: 3 Great Strategies to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for Full House Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Full House Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.