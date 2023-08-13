Gala (GALA) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $582.13 Million

Gala (GALA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 13th. Gala has a total market capitalization of $582.13 million and approximately $37.98 million worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gala token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0231 or 0.00000079 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Gala has traded 2.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Gala Token Profile

Gala’s genesis date was September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 25,231,516,875 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,245,195,331 tokens. The Reddit community for Gala is https://reddit.com/r/gogalagames/. The official website for Gala is gala.com. The official message board for Gala is blog.gala.games. Gala’s official Twitter account is @gogalagames and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Gala

According to CryptoCompare, “Gala Games, operational since 2019, is a blockchain-based platform with the world’s largest gaming node network. It aims to revolutionize the industry with a decentralized gaming economy and user-friendly experience. The native GALA token, an Ethereum-based ERC-20 asset, secures the network, incentivizes developers, and serves as an exchange medium. It’s acquirable through crypto exchanges or by operating a Gala Games Node. Gala was founded by Eric Schiermeyer, a Zynga co-founder, with a vision to empower players using blockchain technology.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gala should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

