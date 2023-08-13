Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group raised shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

GLMD stock opened at $0.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.18. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $14.18.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.50) by $0.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Galmed Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 372.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 50,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 40,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 158.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 38,856 shares in the last quarter.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

