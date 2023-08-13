GateToken (GT) Market Capitalization Tops $393.71 Million

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 13th. GateToken has a market capitalization of $393.71 million and approximately $586,283.66 worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, GateToken has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. One GateToken token can currently be bought for $4.10 or 0.00013937 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get GateToken alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00004833 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00020177 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00017573 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000069 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29,428.78 or 1.00050965 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002236 BTC.

About GateToken

GateToken (CRYPTO:GT) is a token. Its genesis date was April 21st, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 96,044,285 tokens. The official website for GateToken is gatechain.io. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GateToken is medium.com/@gatechain.

GateToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GateToken (GT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. GateToken has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 96,044,284.92962714 in circulation. The last known price of GateToken is 4.10416547 USD and is up 0.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 26 active market(s) with $358,200.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gatechain.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GateToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GateToken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GateToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GateToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GateToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.