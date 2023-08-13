Geberit (OTCMKTS:GBERF) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $541.90

Shares of Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERF – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $541.90 and traded as low as $533.92. Geberit shares last traded at $533.92, with a volume of 14 shares.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $541.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $549.54.

Geberit AG develops, produces, and distributes sanitary products and systems for the residential and commercial construction industry in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers installation and flushing systems, such as installation technology and flushing systems for toilets, including cisterns and fittings; and piping systems consisting of building drainage and supply systems, as well as piping technology for use in buildings for drinking water, heating, gas, and other media.

