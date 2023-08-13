Gemini Dollar Market Cap Hits $357.89 Million (GUSD)

Gemini Dollar (GUSD) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 13th. One Gemini Dollar token can currently be bought for about $0.99 or 0.00003370 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Gemini Dollar has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. Gemini Dollar has a market capitalization of $357.89 million and approximately $947,952.11 worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Gemini Dollar Profile

Gemini Dollar’s genesis date was September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 361,735,022 tokens. Gemini Dollar’s official website is www.gemini.com/dollar. Gemini Dollar’s official message board is www.gemini.com/cryptopedia/gusd-stablecoin-gemini-dollar. Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @gemini and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Gemini Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Gemini dollar (GUSD) is a U.S. dollar-backed stablecoin developed by Gemini, a licensed digital asset platform. It’s a fast and efficient cryptocurrency used in the crypto economy. GUSD was created by the Gemini crypto exchange, founded by the Winklevoss twins. GUSD is used for global transfers and earning interest through lending services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gemini Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gemini Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

