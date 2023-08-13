Genpact (NYSE:G) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush restated their neutral rating on shares of Genpact (NYSE:G – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $45.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Genpact from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Genpact from $42.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of Genpact from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Genpact from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Genpact in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Genpact has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.13.

Genpact Price Performance

Shares of NYSE G opened at $37.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.81. Genpact has a 52 week low of $35.31 and a 52 week high of $48.85. The stock has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.19.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Genpact had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 9.25%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Genpact will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genpact Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $0.1375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Genpact’s payout ratio is 25.11%.

Insider Activity at Genpact

In other Genpact news, SVP Piyush Mehta sold 41,062 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.02, for a total value of $1,520,115.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 135,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,023,725.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Genpact news, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total value of $1,836,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 805,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,586,345.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Piyush Mehta sold 41,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.02, for a total transaction of $1,520,115.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 135,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,023,725.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 113,144 shares of company stock worth $4,176,520. Company insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Genpact

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Genpact by 69.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 773 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Genpact in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in Genpact by 136.7% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 878 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Genpact in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genpact by 71.5% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The company offers CFO advisory services; and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) services, such as data management, carbon accounting, human rights assessment, sustainability diligence, and ESG reporting.

