Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Acquired by PYA Waltman Capital LLC

PYA Waltman Capital LLC grew its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 38.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,606 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. PYA Waltman Capital LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 1,308.3% in the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 169 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on GPC. Stephens decreased their target price on Genuine Parts from $172.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Genuine Parts from $195.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com lowered Genuine Parts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Genuine Parts from $190.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Genuine Parts in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.00.

Genuine Parts Stock Up 1.2 %

GPC stock traded up $1.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $157.99. The company had a trading volume of 696,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,027,363. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $145.30 and a fifty-two week high of $187.73. The company has a market capitalization of $22.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.83.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.10. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 32.43% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Genuine Parts news, insider Randall P. Breaux acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $149.44 per share, for a total transaction of $74,720.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 20,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,066,957.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

See Also

