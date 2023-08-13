Ghe LLC Grows Stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Ghe LLC boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,913 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the quarter. T. Rowe Price Group comprises about 1.6% of Ghe LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Ghe LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $2,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 8.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 255,660 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,864,000 after buying an additional 20,662 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 204,590 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $22,313,000 after purchasing an additional 42,469 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,234,225 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $365,144,000 after purchasing an additional 519,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,063 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 76.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on TROW. StockNews.com began coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.73.

T. Rowe Price Group Trading Down 1.2 %

T. Rowe Price Group stock traded down $1.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $112.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,054,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,593,315. The company’s fifty day moving average is $114.63 and its 200-day moving average is $112.57. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.53 and a 12-month high of $134.64. The company has a market capitalization of $25.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.30.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 24.73%. T. Rowe Price Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Stories

