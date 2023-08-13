Ghe LLC Has $553,000 Stock Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Ghe LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,985 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the quarter. Ghe LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter valued at $414,830,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 156.4% during the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 736 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 757 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 201.1% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 807 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WBA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Friday, July 14th. Barclays dropped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.23.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Price Performance

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,465,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,781,603. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.14 and a 52 week high of $42.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.90. The stock has a market cap of $25.34 billion, a PE ratio of -7.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.68.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.07). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a positive return on equity of 12.62%. The business had revenue of $35.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently -50.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walgreens Boots Alliance

In other news, EVP John Patrick Driscoll purchased 5,172 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.42 per share, for a total transaction of $146,988.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 59,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,678,201. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

