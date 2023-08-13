Ghe LLC Increases Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Ghe LLC grew its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,497 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Ghe LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MAR. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 49.0% in the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 53,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,866,000 after buying an additional 17,571 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 0.5% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,387,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,375,000 after buying an additional 6,543 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its stake in Marriott International by 153.8% during the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 3,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Marriott International by 0.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 45,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,573,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Marriott International by 49.5% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.14, for a total transaction of $164,112.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $689,885.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Peggy Fang Roe sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.13, for a total value of $271,695.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,885 shares in the company, valued at $3,239,510.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Felitia Lee sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.14, for a total value of $164,112.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $689,885.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,090 shares of company stock worth $8,807,213. Insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Stock Up 0.1 %

Marriott International stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $208.51. 1,702,022 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,516,705. The business has a fifty day moving average of $188.27 and a 200 day moving average of $176.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $64.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.59. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.90 and a 12-month high of $210.98.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.98 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 649.26% and a net margin of 12.15%. Marriott International’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on MAR. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Marriott International from $192.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Marriott International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $204.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Marriott International from $189.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.57.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Marriott International

About Marriott International

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.