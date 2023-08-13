Ghe LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Ghe LLC lowered its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 44,997 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 431 shares during the period. Starbucks accounts for approximately 3.7% of Ghe LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Ghe LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SBUX. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,640,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 7.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,634 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 37.5% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter worth about $198,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Starbucks by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,912 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 3,017 shares during the period. 69.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of SBUX stock traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $100.99. The stock had a trading volume of 3,180,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,711,947. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $81.67 and a 1-year high of $115.48. The firm has a market cap of $115.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.79, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.29 and its 200-day moving average is $103.09.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.81% and a negative return on equity of 44.46%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 64.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $68,307.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,508,956.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $114.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $117.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.52.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

