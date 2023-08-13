Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) PT Raised to $39.00 at DA Davidson

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Free Report) had its price objective increased by DA Davidson from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Stephens reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 21st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.20.

Shares of GBCI opened at $32.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.08. Glacier Bancorp has a 1-year low of $26.77 and a 1-year high of $59.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.79.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.50. The firm had revenue of $201.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.43 million. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 26.60% and a return on equity of 9.60%. Equities analysts forecast that Glacier Bancorp will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 10th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.01%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GBCI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Glacier Bancorp by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,668 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $410,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 39,755 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 3,791 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 6.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 58,637 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,029,000 after purchasing an additional 3,729 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposit, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

