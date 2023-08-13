Gladius Capital Management LP Acquires 3,972 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Gladius Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 42.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,233 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,972 shares during the quarter. Fastenal makes up 0.0% of Gladius Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Gladius Capital Management LP’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAST. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth about $268,570,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Fastenal by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,092,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,243,000 after buying an additional 2,492,722 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Fastenal by 816.9% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,983,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,841,000 after buying an additional 1,766,818 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Fastenal by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,249,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,374,000 after buying an additional 1,537,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Fastenal by 593.9% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,618,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,323,000 after buying an additional 1,385,581 shares in the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fastenal Stock Up 1.2 %

Fastenal stock opened at $57.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $43.73 and a twelve month high of $59.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.50.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 27th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 26th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FAST. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Fastenal from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Fastenal from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Stephens cut shares of Fastenal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fastenal news, COO Terry Modock Owen sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total transaction of $1,123,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Fastenal news, COO Terry Modock Owen sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total transaction of $1,123,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.53 per share, for a total transaction of $28,765.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,765 shares in the company, valued at $1,654,850.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Further Reading

