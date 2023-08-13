Gladius Capital Management LP Boosts Stake in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Free Report) by 49.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares during the quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,715,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,286,000 after acquiring an additional 10,491 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 14,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 3,977 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group during the 1st quarter worth about $559,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 88,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. 69.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MDU Resources Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on MDU. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MDU Resources Group in a research report on Friday, August 4th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of MDU Resources Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st.

MDU Resources Group Stock Up 1.2 %

MDU opened at $21.44 on Friday. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.47 and a twelve month high of $22.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.83. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.76.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 11.50%. Sell-side analysts expect that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MDU Resources Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is 41.78%.

MDU Resources Group Profile

(Free Report)

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through five segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 84 transmission and 294 distribution substations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MDU Resources Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDU Resources Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.