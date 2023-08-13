Gladius Capital Management LP Boosts Stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Gladius Capital Management LP raised its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 49,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after buying an additional 7,147 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 81,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,016,000 after purchasing an additional 27,137 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 25,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 14,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:IPG opened at $33.13 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $25.14 and a one year high of $40.95. The company has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.10.

Interpublic Group of Companies Dividend Announcement

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IPG shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

