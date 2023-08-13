Gladius Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 18,017 Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 18,017 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 157.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,670 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,890 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 1,011.3% in the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 6,990 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 6,361 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,954 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,846 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TDS opened at $17.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.48 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.43 and a 12-month high of $17.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.83.

Telephone and Data Systems ( NYSE:TDS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a negative return on equity of 0.51% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently -87.06%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TDS. Citigroup raised Telephone and Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Telephone and Data Systems from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Telephone and Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Telephone and Data Systems in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Telephone and Data Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers, and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, fixed wireless home internet, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

