Gladius Capital Management LP Grows Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Gladius Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP’s holdings in AON were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AON. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AON during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AON during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its position in shares of AON by 117.3% during the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp increased its position in shares of AON by 211.4% in the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AON in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AON Stock Performance

Shares of AON stock opened at $320.80 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $328.96 and a 200 day moving average of $320.49. Aon plc has a 52 week low of $266.35 and a 52 week high of $347.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66.

AON Dividend Announcement

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. AON had a negative return on equity of 1,312.86% and a net margin of 20.78%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Aon plc will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be issued a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AON has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of AON from $322.00 to $351.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of AON in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of AON from $325.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AON in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on AON from $340.00 to $344.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $341.55.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

