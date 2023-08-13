Gladius Capital Management LP Grows Position in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Gladius Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,471 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP’s holdings in Steven Madden were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Steven Madden by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,347,639 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $43,071,000 after buying an additional 563,607 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Steven Madden by 9.7% in the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 319,421 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,499,000 after purchasing an additional 28,185 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its position in shares of Steven Madden by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 13,949 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Steven Madden by 150.7% in the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 50,262 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 30,213 shares during the period. Finally, Ranger Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Steven Madden by 5.8% in the first quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 635,254 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $22,869,000 after purchasing an additional 34,965 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

SHOO stock opened at $34.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.02. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $26.36 and a 12-month high of $37.85. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 1.13.

Steven Madden ( NASDAQ:SHOO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $442.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.24 million. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 8.50%. Equities analysts forecast that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.07%.

In other Steven Madden news, insider Karla Frieders sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total transaction of $170,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 120,542 shares in the company, valued at $4,116,509.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SHOO. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Steven Madden from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com raised Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Steven Madden from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Steven Madden currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.60.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, First Cost, and Licensing segments.

