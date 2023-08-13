Gladius Capital Management LP Grows Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Gladius Capital Management LP raised its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,065 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares during the period. CVS Health makes up 0.1% of Gladius Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Gladius Capital Management LP’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Connolly Sarah T. grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Connolly Sarah T. now owns 18,316 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 8,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 10,015 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 8,743 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weik Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 0.7% during the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 17,600 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 76.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CVS. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on CVS Health from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. TheStreet downgraded CVS Health from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on CVS Health from $107.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on CVS Health from $120.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.56.

CVS Health Stock Performance

NYSE:CVS opened at $74.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $66.34 and a 12-month high of $107.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.63.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.09. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 0.86%. The firm had revenue of $88.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st were given a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total transaction of $1,929,864.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,974.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.