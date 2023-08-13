Gladius Capital Management LP Has $273,000 Holdings in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Gladius Capital Management LP reduced its holdings in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) by 57.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,187 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 13,569 shares during the quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP’s holdings in BOX were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BOX. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of BOX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in BOX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in BOX by 102.8% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,304 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in BOX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in BOX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. 86.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.44.

BOX Stock Performance

Shares of BOX stock opened at $30.36 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 233.54, a PEG ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 1.01. Box, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.00 and a 52 week high of $34.98.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The software maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. BOX had a net margin of 3.97% and a negative return on equity of 4.75%. The company had revenue of $251.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Box, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.96, for a total value of $376,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,507,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,668,784. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other BOX news, CEO Aaron Levie sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total transaction of $292,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,078,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,896,667.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.96, for a total value of $376,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,507,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,668,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,273,460 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

BOX Company Profile

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

