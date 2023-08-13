Gladius Capital Management LP Makes New $60,000 Investment in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,003 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Matson during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Matson by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 548 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Matson during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Matson by 104.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 900 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Matson by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,191 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. 84.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Matson alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MATX shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Matson from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stephens raised their target price on Matson from $73.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Matson in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Matson Trading Down 0.6 %

MATX stock opened at $94.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Matson, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.51 and a 12-month high of $97.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.93 and its 200 day moving average is $71.06.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26. Matson had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 20.04%. The business had revenue of $773.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $762.35 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Matson, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Matson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. This is a positive change from Matson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 2nd. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Matson news, SVP Laura L. Rascon sold 897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $84,542.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $914,319.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Vic S. Angoco, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of Matson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total transaction of $545,440.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,081,258.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Laura L. Rascon sold 897 shares of Matson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $84,542.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $914,319.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,520 shares of company stock valued at $3,544,298 in the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Matson

(Free Report)

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Matson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.