Gladius Capital Management LP Sells 1,592 Shares of Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO)

Gladius Capital Management LP decreased its position in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO – Free Report) by 56.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,592 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP’s holdings in Genesco were worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GCO. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Genesco by 41.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Genesco by 45.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Genesco by 70.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Genesco in the third quarter worth $177,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Genesco in the second quarter worth $228,000. Institutional investors own 83.99% of the company’s stock.

Genesco Stock Performance

Shares of GCO stock opened at $28.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $359.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.20 and a 200 day moving average of $33.31. Genesco Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.31 and a 52 week high of $66.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Genesco ( NYSE:GCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported ($1.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $483.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.01 million. Genesco had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Genesco Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Genesco in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at Genesco

In other news, CEO Mimi Eckel Vaughn acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.85 per share, with a total value of $188,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 334,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,311,300.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Mimi Eckel Vaughn acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.85 per share, with a total value of $188,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 334,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,311,300.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Thomas George acquired 5,402 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.56 per share, with a total value of $100,261.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,995.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 28,447 shares of company stock valued at $572,170. 6.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Genesco Profile

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands.

