Gladius Capital Management LP Sells 179 Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Gladius Capital Management LP cut its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 1st quarter worth $235,000. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 11,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 713,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $183,063,000 after purchasing an additional 47,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 93,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,877,000 after buying an additional 16,387 shares during the period. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:RS opened at $282.13 on Friday. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 1-year low of $168.24 and a 1-year high of $295.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $272.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $253.70. The company has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 2.83.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Announces Dividend

Reliance Steel & Aluminum ( NYSE:RS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.52 by ($0.03). Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 20.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 22.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Reliance Steel & Aluminum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $270.00.

Insider Activity at Reliance Steel & Aluminum

In related news, SVP William A. Smith II sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.71, for a total transaction of $1,756,260.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,375,911.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP William A. Smith II sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.71, for a total transaction of $1,756,260.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,375,911.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.16, for a total transaction of $2,351,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 124,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,169,716.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

