Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX) Shares Sold by Fortis Advisors LLC

Fortis Advisors LLC decreased its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 137,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,954 shares during the quarter. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF comprises about 3.0% of Fortis Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Fortis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF were worth $4,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 428.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 422.9% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank boosted its stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 22.5% during the first quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter.

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA MLPX traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.11. 42,908 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,840. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.69 and its 200-day moving average is $40.71. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 12-month low of $36.29 and a 12-month high of $44.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $967.85 million, a P/E ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.30.

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Profile

The Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks an index of MLPs and companies engaged in energy infrastructure. The ETF is structured as an open-ended fund. MLPX was launched on Aug 7, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

