Goal Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:PUCKW) Short Interest Update

Goal Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:PUCKW – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a drop of 23.4% from the July 15th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Goal Acquisitions

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PUCKW. Aristeia Capital LLC grew its holdings in Goal Acquisitions by 385.3% during the first quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 919,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 730,000 shares during the period. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goal Acquisitions during the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, EHP Funds Inc. bought a new stake in Goal Acquisitions in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000.

Goal Acquisitions Price Performance

NASDAQ:PUCKW opened at $0.02 on Friday. Goal Acquisitions has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.04.

Featured Articles

