God Bless America ETF (NYSEARCA:YALL) Shares Down 0.4%

God Bless America ETF (NYSEARCA:YALL – Get Free Report) dropped 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $27.48 and last traded at $27.50. Approximately 3,007 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 5,817 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.61.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.01.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of God Bless America ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of God Bless America ETF in the second quarter valued at $492,000. Finally, Curran Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of God Bless America ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,150,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,899,000 after buying an additional 52,241 shares in the last quarter.

The God Bless America ETF (YALL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides broad exposure to US-listed stocks of various market capitalization. The fund screens out companies perceived to emphasize politically left and\u002For liberal political activism and social agendas.

