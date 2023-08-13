Golden Star Enterprises Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GSPT) Short Interest Up 109.8% in July

Golden Star Enterprises Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GSPT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,300 shares, an increase of 109.8% from the July 15th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Golden Star Enterprises Stock Performance
Shares of GSPT stock opened at $0.03 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.01. Golden Star Enterprises has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.04.
About Golden Star Enterprises
