GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) PT Raised to $7.00

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Free Report) had its target price lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $6.25 to $7.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on GoodRx from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on GoodRx from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on GoodRx from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on GoodRx from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded GoodRx from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $6.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.38.

GoodRx Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GDRX opened at $7.91 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.87. GoodRx has a 52 week low of $3.82 and a 52 week high of $9.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 13.15 and a current ratio of 13.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 263.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 1.06.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $183.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.87 million. GoodRx had a return on equity of 2.51% and a net margin of 1.58%. Analysts predict that GoodRx will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GoodRx

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GDRX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 4,265 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 107.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 21,298 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,110,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,459,000 after purchasing an additional 60,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of GoodRx in the 1st quarter valued at $319,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.27% of the company’s stock.

About GoodRx

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

