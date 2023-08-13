Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) Given “Outperform” Rating at Wedbush

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Wedbush in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 327.35% from the stock’s previous close. Wedbush also issued estimates for Gossamer Bio’s FY2027 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on GOSS. UBS Group cut shares of Gossamer Bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $8.00 to $1.25 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.52.

Shares of Gossamer Bio stock opened at $1.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.34 and its 200 day moving average is $1.47. Gossamer Bio has a 1 year low of $0.91 and a 1 year high of $15.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Gossamer Bio by 528.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 18,500 shares in the last quarter. Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in Gossamer Bio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Gossamer Bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gossamer Bio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Gossamer Bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. The company is developing GB002, an inhaled, small molecule, platelet-derived growth factor receptor, or PDGFR, colonystimulating factor 1 receptor, or CSF1R, and c-KIT inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; GB004, a gut-targeted, oral small molecule for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; GB5121, an oral, irreversible, covalent, small molecule inhibitor of Bruton's Tyrosine Kinase for the treatment of primary central nervous system lymphoma; and GB7208, an oral, small molecule, BTK inhibitor for the treatment of multiple sclerosis.

