Gouws Capital LLC Has $6.10 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Gouws Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,641 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 5.5% of Gouws Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Gouws Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $184,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $279,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $294,000. 27.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $130.17 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.45 and a 1 year high of $134.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.85 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total transaction of $26,228.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,287.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total value of $26,228.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,340 shares in the company, valued at $700,287.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $30,118.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,745,432.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 611,176 shares of company stock worth $22,830,011 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on GOOG shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.00.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

