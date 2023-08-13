Gracell Biotechnologies (GRCL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.37) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35). On average, analysts expect Gracell Biotechnologies to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Gracell Biotechnologies Stock Performance
Gracell Biotechnologies stock opened at $3.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 6.26 and a quick ratio of 6.26. Gracell Biotechnologies has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $6.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.97 million, a P/E ratio of -2.89 and a beta of -1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.22 and its 200 day moving average is $2.83.
Separately, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th.
Gracell Biotechnologies Company Profile
Gracell Biotechnologies Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily discovers and develops cell therapies for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China. Its lead product candidates include GC012F, a FasTCAR-enabled dual BCMA- and CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma; GC019F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), as well as in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (r/r) B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL) in adult; and GC027, a TruUCAR-enabled CD7-directed allogeneic CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult T cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.
