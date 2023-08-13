Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 99,000 shares, a growth of 42.7% from the July 15th total of 69,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 86,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 6.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of GNLN stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.89. 34,735 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,741. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.78. Greenlane has a 1-year low of $0.82 and a 1-year high of $39.00. The company has a market cap of $1.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($6.40) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($11.80) by $5.40. Greenlane had a negative return on equity of 95.25% and a negative net margin of 96.63%. The firm had revenue of $23.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.96 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Greenlane will post -14.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Benchmark began coverage on Greenlane in a research note on Friday, June 9th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Greenlane during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $505,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Greenlane by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,154,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 208,765 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greenlane in the 1st quarter valued at $368,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Greenlane by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 544,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 38,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Greenlane by 950.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 528,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 478,603 shares during the last quarter.

Greenlane Holdings, Inc develops and distributes cannabis accessories, vape solutions, and lifestyle products in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Consumer Goods and Industrial Goods. The company provides consumption accessories, vaporizers, pipes, rolling papers, grinders, and apparel lines, as well as bubblers, rigs, other smoking and vaporization related accessories, and merchandise.

