Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC Has $674,000 Position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 211.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,569 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,457 shares during the quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 396.3% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 300.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000.

SCHH stock opened at $19.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.60. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $17.33 and a 1-year high of $23.65. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 0.92.

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

