Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC Has $985,000 Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,159,910,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWN stock opened at $147.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $143.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.01. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a one year low of $127.21 and a one year high of $160.21.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

