Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 1,377 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 38.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Front Street Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pfizer by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Motco increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 31,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Alterity Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Alterity Financial Group LLC now owns 5,474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, RKL Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of PFE opened at $36.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.34. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $34.65 and a one year high of $54.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of $203.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.60.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.36 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 27.55%. The firm’s revenue was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 43.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PFE. HSBC began coverage on Pfizer in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $47.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 11th. UBS Group cut their price target on Pfizer from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.35.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

