Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 317 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 49.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 953 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $81,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GIS. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the third quarter worth $28,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 76.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 4,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total value of $368,595.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,185,088.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of General Mills from $77.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of General Mills from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of General Mills from $86.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.67.

General Mills Trading Up 0.4 %

GIS stock opened at $72.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.23. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.20 and a 12 month high of $90.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.35 and its 200 day moving average is $81.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.05. General Mills had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

General Mills Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. This is a boost from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.76%.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

