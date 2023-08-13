Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 141 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 16.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 72.5% in the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 11,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 16.5% in the first quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 4,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 9,242.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 32,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,977,000 after purchasing an additional 32,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE opened at $163.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $127.33 and a 1 year high of $167.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.17.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.