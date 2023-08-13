Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 86.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $61,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 24.9% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period.

Get iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of TLH stock opened at $104.56 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $109.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.21. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.68 and a 1-year high of $122.45.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.