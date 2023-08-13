Griffin Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,653 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 575 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NVDA. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.8% during the first quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,103 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 11,710 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC now owns 2,416 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.7% in the first quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 0.3% in the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 13,959 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,877,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 64.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on NVDA. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $320.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $450.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $440.00 to $495.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Wedbush raised NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $490.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $428.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVIDIA news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 119,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.17, for a total transaction of $48,297,750.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 676,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,702,575.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.06, for a total value of $17,282,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,052,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,650,689.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 119,795 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.17, for a total value of $48,297,750.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 676,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,702,575.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 368,271 shares of company stock worth $147,115,953. 3.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $408.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $431.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $321.93. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $108.13 and a 52 week high of $480.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 212.79, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.75.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 8.33%.

NVIDIA Profile



NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Stories

