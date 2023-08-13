Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $7.00 target price on the stock.

GRTS opened at $1.86 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 6.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.38. Gritstone bio has a 1 year low of $1.64 and a 1 year high of $5.85.

Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.00 million. Gritstone bio had a negative net margin of 1,117.15% and a negative return on equity of 93.53%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gritstone bio will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in Gritstone bio during the first quarter worth $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Gritstone bio by 22,727.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gritstone bio in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Gritstone bio in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gritstone bio in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 51.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gritstone bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing vaccine-based immunotherapy candidates against cancer and infectious diseases. Its primary product candidate is GRANITE, a neoantigen-based immunotherapy, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, including microsatellite stable colorectal cancers.

