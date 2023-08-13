GS Investments Inc. Has $5.54 Million Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

GS Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,576 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 3.2% of GS Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. GS Investments Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 3.9% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,596 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 1.6% during the first quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,165 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,321,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 1.6% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,683 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Goldstein Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 4.4% during the first quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 2,328 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 24.3% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 7,823 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the period. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

V has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Visa from $266.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.32.

Visa Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of V opened at $240.04 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.60 and a 52 week high of $245.37. The firm has a market cap of $446.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $234.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. Visa had a net margin of 51.94% and a return on equity of 49.42%. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 22.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 24,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $5,766,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 22,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total value of $5,452,767.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,755,623.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 24,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $5,766,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,600 shares of company stock worth $13,828,767. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Stories

