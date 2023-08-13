GW&K Investment Management LLC Acquires 189,513 Shares of Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX)

GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,989,834 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 189,513 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Garrett Motion were worth $15,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Garrett Motion during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Garrett Motion by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Garrett Motion by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 2,846 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Garrett Motion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Garrett Motion in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000.

Shares of GTX stock opened at $7.65 on Friday. Garrett Motion Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.57 and a 12-month high of $8.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.84.

In related news, major shareholder Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 1,086,472 shares of Garrett Motion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total transaction of $8,909,070.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,785,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,038,262.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Garrett Motion news, major shareholder Baupost Group Llc/Ma sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $4,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,695,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,564,712. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 1,086,472 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total transaction of $8,909,070.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,785,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,038,262.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,611,472 shares of company stock valued at $20,647,820. 37.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Garrett Motion Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers light vehicle gasoline and diesel, and commercial vehicle turbochargers, as well as electrified vehicles; and provides automotive software solutions.

