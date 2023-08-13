GW&K Investment Management LLC Acquires 189,513 Shares of Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX)

GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,989,834 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 189,513 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Garrett Motion were worth $15,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Garrett Motion during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Garrett Motion by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Garrett Motion by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 2,846 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Garrett Motion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Garrett Motion in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000.
Garrett Motion Stock Performance
Shares of GTX stock opened at $7.65 on Friday. Garrett Motion Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.57 and a 12-month high of $8.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.84.
Garrett Motion Profile
Garrett Motion Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers light vehicle gasoline and diesel, and commercial vehicle turbochargers, as well as electrified vehicles; and provides automotive software solutions.
