GW&K Investment Management LLC Buys 21,636 Shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Free Report) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 214,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 21,636 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.18% of Allegiant Travel worth $19,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALGT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 220.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,330,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $150,485,000 after acquiring an additional 915,511 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,590,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $108,116,000 after purchasing an additional 271,378 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 849,473 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,756,000 after purchasing an additional 178,000 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 494,768 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,639,000 after purchasing an additional 86,866 shares during the period. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 183.2% during the 1st quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 99,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,170,000 after buying an additional 64,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALGT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Allegiant Travel in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Allegiant Travel from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on Allegiant Travel from $105.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.60.

Allegiant Travel Trading Down 3.4 %

ALGT stock opened at $104.29 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $120.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.54. Allegiant Travel has a fifty-two week low of $62.94 and a fifty-two week high of $130.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $4.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $683.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.10 million. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 7.46%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Allegiant Travel will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allegiant Travel Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. Allegiant Travel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.34%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Gary Ellmer sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.76, for a total transaction of $209,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,932.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Allegiant Travel news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total value of $69,505.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 97,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,590,337.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Ellmer sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.76, for a total value of $209,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,098,932.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

About Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2023, it operated a fleet of 122 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

