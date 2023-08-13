GW&K Investment Management LLC Buys 876,844 Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Free Report) by 50.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,603,931 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 876,844 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned about 1.38% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals worth $21,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 40.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,207,040 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $214,746,000 after acquiring an additional 3,794,135 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 47.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,004,803 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $116,431,000 after acquiring an additional 3,542,051 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 91.8% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,967,837 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377,445 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $22,829,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 3,445.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,948,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893,640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price (down previously from $14.00) on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

In other news, Director Machelle Sanders sold 4,000 shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total transaction of $31,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,611 shares in the company, valued at $204,375.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BCRX opened at $6.97 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.28. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.62 and a 12 month high of $15.12.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $81.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.42 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

