GW&K Investment Management LLC Buys 93,886 Shares of Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE)

GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE – Free Report) by 14.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 738,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,886 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned about 3.61% of Park Aerospace worth $9,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKE. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Park Aerospace by 620.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 695,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,078,000 after buying an additional 599,080 shares during the period. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Park Aerospace in the first quarter valued at about $3,600,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Park Aerospace by 155.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 229,570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 139,770 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Park Aerospace by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 319,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,281,000 after purchasing an additional 86,020 shares during the period. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Park Aerospace by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 475,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,381,000 after purchasing an additional 70,490 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.20% of the company’s stock.

Park Aerospace Stock Performance

Shares of Park Aerospace stock opened at $14.25 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.12 and its 200 day moving average is $13.85. Park Aerospace Corp. has a one year low of $10.08 and a one year high of $16.92. The stock has a market cap of $288.56 million, a P/E ratio of 27.40 and a beta of 0.56.

Park Aerospace Announces Dividend

Park Aerospace ( NYSE:PKE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.55 million for the quarter. Park Aerospace had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 18.79%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Park Aerospace’s payout ratio is currently 96.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Park Aerospace in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About Park Aerospace

Park Aerospace Corp., an aerospace company, develops and manufactures solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials used to produce composite structures for the aerospace market in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers advanced composite materials, including film adhesives and lightning strike protection materials that are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircrafts, military aircrafts, unmanned aerial vehicles, business jets, general aviation aircrafts, and rotary wing aircrafts.

