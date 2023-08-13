GW&K Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 94,445 Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI)

GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 94,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,372,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 39.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Barrett Business Services by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,275,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Barrett Business Services by 4,307.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Barrett Business Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $529,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Barrett Business Services

In related news, Director Thomas J. Carley sold 1,359 shares of Barrett Business Services stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total transaction of $116,887.59. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,970,231.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BBSI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Barrett Business Services in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $104.00 price target on shares of Barrett Business Services in a report on Thursday, August 3rd.

Barrett Business Services Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of BBSI stock opened at $94.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $633.63 million, a PE ratio of 14.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.16. Barrett Business Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.94 and a 52 week high of $100.85.

Barrett Business Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.96%.

Barrett Business Services Company Profile

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

