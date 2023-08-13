GW&K Investment Management LLC Has $12.63 Million Stock Position in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

GW&K Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,195 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Inter Parfums worth $12,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IPAR. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Inter Parfums by 131.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 64,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,196,000 after acquiring an additional 21,087 shares during the period. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd bought a new stake in Inter Parfums in the first quarter valued at about $281,000. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Inter Parfums in the first quarter worth about $471,000. 55.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Inter Parfums alerts:

Inter Parfums Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IPAR opened at $134.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.47 and a 1 year high of $161.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $137.68 and a 200-day moving average of $135.56.

Inter Parfums Announces Dividend

Inter Parfums ( NASDAQ:IPAR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $309.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.00 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Veronique Gabai-Pinsky sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.73, for a total transaction of $139,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on shares of Inter Parfums in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut Inter Parfums from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Inter Parfums from $170.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on IPAR

Inter Parfums Profile

(Free Report)

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Parfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Parfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.